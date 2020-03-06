Mack updates the status of starting center Malik Williams

“He’s doing great,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said on “Inside the Cards," his weekly coaches show on WAVE 3 News. “It’s going to be a game time decision, but he’s come a long way since he twisted it at Florida State. It was a grapefruit the next day after we played and so he’s gotten the swelling out, the pain has gone down dramatically. We’re gonna make the best decision that we can. We want him for the short term, but we’ve got to be smart too, the long term is the most important thing. We’ll see how he feels come game time.”