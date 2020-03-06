Mack updates the status of starting center Malik Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Malik Williams played a key role in UofL’s 80-73 win over Virginia on February 8. The 6′11″ junior scored 13 points and pulled down 6 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Will he be available for the rematch on Saturday in Charlottesville?
Williams missed the Cards 68-52 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday night with a sprained ankle. He suffered the injury in first few minutes of UofL’s 82-67 loss at Florida State on February 24.
“He’s doing great,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said on “Inside the Cards," his weekly coaches show on WAVE 3 News. “It’s going to be a game time decision, but he’s come a long way since he twisted it at Florida State. It was a grapefruit the next day after we played and so he’s gotten the swelling out, the pain has gone down dramatically. We’re gonna make the best decision that we can. We want him for the short term, but we’ve got to be smart too, the long term is the most important thing. We’ll see how he feels come game time.”
Before the injury, Williams had started the Cards last three games. He averaged 15.5 points and 11 rebounds in wins over Syracuse and North Carolina.
For the season, Williams averages 8.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds.
The #10 Cards (24-6, 15-4 ACC) can clinch at least a share of the ACC regular season title with a win over #22 UVA (22-7, 14-5).
Virginia has won seven straight games since the loss in the KFC Yum! Center.
Hear more from Coach Mack, including a preview of the match up with UVA, on “Inside the Cards” on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.
