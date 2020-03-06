Man wins $148k Kentucky Lottery jackpot after realizing furnace was broken

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Someone around WAVE Country’s luck just took a major turn, and they’re a lot richer after winning the Fast Play 50X THE CASH jackpot from the Kentucky Lottery.
The winning ticket was worth more than $148,000 and was sold at Sal’s Pizza on Lyndon Lane.
The Louisville man who won has already claimed his prize. The Kentucky Lottery has not revealed his identity, but Jennifer Cunningham, a spokesperson for the organization, said the winner’s furnace wasn’t working when he went to Sal’s to grab dinner Thursday. There, he played the game, won big, and now has plenty of cash to fix his broken furnace.
Sal’s Pizza will receive a bonus of $1,480 for selling the winning ticket.
