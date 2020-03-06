Oddo joins “Inside the Cards” to discuss “Senior Night” heroics

“You’re playing basketball,” Oddo added. “It’s a shot that I’ve practiced thousands of times, although it might not have been in a game setting. It’s a shot that I’m comfortable with. What made the memory for me was my teammates reactions and all the way down from the coaching staff. As soon as the buzzer sounded on the other end, to see Jordan, and Ryan and Darius, Sam and Quinn, acting as if we had just hit a shot to go to the Final Four, it was special for me and it’s definitely something that I’ll never forget and I’m glad I got to share it with them.”