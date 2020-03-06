Oddo joins “Inside the Cards” to discuss “Senior Night” heroics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL senior Keith Oddo is still on a high after his last second three-pointer capped a 68-52 win over Virginia Tech on “Senior Night" on Sunday.
“Props to David Johnson for an unbelievable pass, and glad we got the win,” Oddo said.
The Richmond grad transfer entered the game with 1:06 remaining.
UofL led 65-52 and there was one second difference between the shot clock and game clock, so the Cards had to attempt one more shot.
Josh Nickelberry drove to the basket, and when his shot banked off the backboard, David Johnson came flying in for the rebound and in one motion, kicked the ball to Oddo in the corner for the shot.
“I don’t think people understand, it’s not just a normal shot, you’re not in your backyard, not in the practice gym,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “All eyes are on you, you get one shot, one chance and again, you’ve been sitting there cold for 39 1/2 minutes and for him to be able to knock that one down, I’m happy for him. David had the presence of mind to find him in the corner and it was good to see.”
“You’re playing basketball,” Oddo added. “It’s a shot that I’ve practiced thousands of times, although it might not have been in a game setting. It’s a shot that I’m comfortable with. What made the memory for me was my teammates reactions and all the way down from the coaching staff. As soon as the buzzer sounded on the other end, to see Jordan, and Ryan and Darius, Sam and Quinn, acting as if we had just hit a shot to go to the Final Four, it was special for me and it’s definitely something that I’ll never forget and I’m glad I got to share it with them.”
Oddo is a native of Roanoke, Virginia, and has known fellow Roanoke native and 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Luke Hancock for years.
“Luke and I go way back,” Oddo said. “We went to the same high school actually, when I was in sixth grade, seventh grade, he was always my high school basketball coach at kids camps growing up. I’ve had a relationship with Luke for a long time, I’ve followed his career.”
Oddo’s high school coach was Bill Hodges, who coached Larry Bird and Indiana State to the National Championship game in 1979.
