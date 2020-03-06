Passport Health campus project on W. Broadway moving forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A medical facility project on West Broadway that for a moment was on life support is moving forward.
Ben Adkins with Passport Health Plan confirms the new Passport campus in Louisville is now in the development phase. The state Medicaid non-profit currently has six proposals from developers for phase one.
“We’re very pleased with the meaningful degree of interest we’re seeing from developers nationally, regionally and locally to bring our vision to life and bring innovative partnerships to a community that has too long been underserved,” Passport CEO Scott A. Bowers said in a statement.
Later this spring, Passport will ask for proposals for phase two.
Six partners have already signed on to provide health care and social services at the W. Broadway campus, including UofL and Family Scholar House.
Adkins said officials expect the partnership with UofL to create internship and career opportunities, particularly for students from West Louisville.
