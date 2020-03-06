Report: Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award

Raising Cane's is based in Baton Rouge, LA.
March 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST - Updated March 5 at 10:15 PM

(WAVE) - Online entertainment and lifestyle website Thrillist has crowned Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s the to spot to grab an order of chicken tenders.

Thrillist editors claim to have taken 15 restaurants into consideration, basing its ranking on tenderness, breading, seasoning, and “overall deliciousness.”

Ultimately, Raising Cane’s was said to deserve the ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award.

The results are as follows:

  1. Raising Cane’s
  2. Popeyes
  3. Culver’s
  4. Chick-fil-A
  5. Long John Silver’s
  6. Church’s Chicken
  7. Arby’s
  8. McDonald’s
  9. Dairy Queen
  10. KFC
  11. Jack in the Box
  12. Carl’s Jr. 
  13. Sonic Drive-In
  14. Jollibee Chicken Dippers
  15. Burger King

