Report: Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award

(WAVE) - Online entertainment and lifestyle website Thrillist has crowned Louisiana-based fast-food chain Raising Cane’s the to spot to grab an order of chicken tenders.
Thrillist editors claim to have taken 15 restaurants into consideration, basing its ranking on tenderness, breading, seasoning, and “overall deliciousness.”
Ultimately, Raising Cane’s was said to deserve the ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award.
The results are as follows:
- Raising Cane’s
- Popeyes
- Culver’s
- Chick-fil-A
- Long John Silver’s
- Church’s Chicken
- Arby’s
- McDonald’s
- Dairy Queen
- KFC
- Jack in the Box
- Carl’s Jr.
- Sonic Drive-In
- Jollibee Chicken Dippers
- Burger King
