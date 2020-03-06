Six years later, Bullitt County family welcomes adopted daughter home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – After a six-year wait, a Bullitt County family is finally together, as they’ve brought their adopted daughter home from Malawi.
Stacey Stults and her adopted daughter Brenda landed in Louisville Wednesday night, with friends and family waiting for their arrival.
The homecoming was six years in the making for the Stults family.
Rodney and Stacey Stults never planned to adopt.
"One of my best friends gave us a book ‘Love Does’ by Bob Goff and that changed everything," Rodney said. "We realized we had to do something. I was ready to sell the house and move to Uganda. Stacey said no."
"Yeah, I was definitely not ready to just move to Africa," Stacey said. "But we could definitely take someone from Africa and bring them here because we have enough of everything."
After that, the adoption process started. The couple said they didn’t know where they wanted to adopt from, so for two years, they searched around until they laid eyes on Brenda.
"We fell in love with her picture right away," Stacey said.
The process took four years. There were several times the Stults family felt like they might be able to bring Brenda home, but complications with paperwork and the court system kept preventing their union.
"In that process, you know, our lives were put on hold," Rodney said. "We didn't take family vacations because we really feel like we're going to travel next month."
Over the years, they sent pictures and videos back and forth to ensure Brenda knew who they were.
Finally, at the end of January, Stacey got the call her family had been waiting for.
"When we got the call, it was like, ‘Be here in 10 days,’" she said.
The family of five packed up and headed to Malawi to meet Brenda for the first time.
"Malawi is actually known as The Warm Heart of Africa, and we definitely found that to be true," Stacey said.
The family spent a month overseas while paperwork was processed. They used the time to explore Brenda's home country with her.
"We took her to a lot of places within her own country that we wanted her to see and remember about her own country before she saw America," Stacey said.
They also got to celebrate Brenda's sixth birthday with her in Malawi. It didn't take long for the little girl to feel like a Stults.
"I mean, we connected immediately," Stacey said. "So, I mean, we've already had a month with her to get that family feeling. So now it's just a matter of getting used to America."
Stacey stayed in Malawi for an extra two weeks to wait for Brenda to get her visa, while Rodney and the kids returned to the U.S. to go back to school.
On Wednesday night, family and friends welcomed Stacey and Brenda at the airport in Louisville for the girl’s first time in the United States.
Kids who grew up in the same children's home as Brenda, who now live in Louisville with their adopted families, were also there to welcome her.
“I’m so glad they’re home,” Rodney said. “We have waited so long for Brenda, a long time. So it’s been an incredible adventure and I’m pretty sure it’s just started.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.