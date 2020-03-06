StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

Several low pressures to track. One Monday night into Tuesday. Some wind and thunder possible but severe risk is not there at this time. We’ll watch it. Another wave Wednesday and Thursday. And the third has some timing issues with the data still varying on its arrival on either Friday or Saturday. Having said that, it will be one to watch in terms of thunderstorms given the current wind fields predicted. It will be the fuel/instability in question and that will take several more days to figure out.