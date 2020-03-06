SummerWorks program enters 10th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A program that encourages students to get summer jobs is entering its 10th year.
Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Pollio spoke about the annual SummerWorks program Friday.
“Looking back over the past nine years it’s amazing to see how much this program has grown - from just 200 participants in its first year, to more than 6,900 last season,” Fischer said. “We’ve set a goal to build the nation’s best talent development pipeline here in Louisville and SummerWorks is a critical piece of that plan.”
“It’s vitally important that students have the chance to take the skills they’re learning in school and explore their future and possible professions,” Pollio said. “Thanks to SummerWorks and our corporate partners, JCPS students are getting that opportunity with a real job with real responsibility and a real paycheck.”
Employers participating in this year’s SummerWorks program include Kentucky Kingdom, GE Appliances, Humana, UPS, Trilogy Health Services, Thorntons, Kroger, DD Williamson and more.
