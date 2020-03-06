TARC union president says he warned Mayor Fischer about promoting Ferdinand Risco to executive director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of TARC’s union said he went to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and TARC’s board of directors urging them not to make Ferdinand Risco the agency’s executive director.
- Risco ‘made you feel like a sexual object’; ousted TARC director’s former co-workers in Atlanta share their stories
- TARC’s executive staff vacation budget saw $30K increase under former director’s watch
- Allegations against ousted TARC boss cross state lines
- Women describe alleged abuse at hands of ousted TARC director
- 2 women to replace TARC director in interim as investigation into Ferdinand Risco’s behavior continues
- TARC Executive Director Ferdinand Risco resigns amid claims of inappropriate conduct
- Claims of inappropriate conduct made against TARC leader
“Nobody listened,” Theo Hamilton told WAVE 3 News this week, as a seventh Louisville woman has now come forward with allegations against Risco. “But I bet they’re listening now.”
Risco resigned from his post last month, just hours after a WAVE 3 News report uncovered allegations of sexual harassment.
Hamilton is the chapter president for the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents TARC employees. He said he’s infuriated Risco got a promotion to a $190,000 salary in 2018, especially after learning about the recent statements made exclusively to WAVE 3 News about Risco.
“He commented, ‘She’s too pretty to have that job,’” one alleged victim recalled Risco saying. “Who did she sleep with to have that job?”
“He made you feel like you were less because you were a woman,” another former employee of Risco’s said.
Hamilton said he was shocked, but not surprised.
"Who in their right mind would actually do this?" Hamilton said.
While there hasn’t been proof about who in Louisville knew what about Risco’s alleged past in a similar position with Atlanta’s public transportation agency, Hamilton said there were plenty of other reasons why he should have not been made executive director.
The problems, he said, were so bad that the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council wrote a letter to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in December 2018. that WAVE 3 News obtained.
“It was crazy important,” Hamilton said.
The letter requested Fischer do a nationwide search for a new executive director instead of hiring Risco for the job.
It stated in part that TARC deserves “a director who is compassionate about public transit and its most valuable asset, the employees moving our city forward.”
“We’re not asking for anything hard,” Hamilton said. “What’s hard is what we’re going through now.”
Hamilton said union members also called Fischer’s office, also asking for a nationwide search. Hamilton described Risco’s job performance in one word: incompetent. He described Risco as being in constant violation of their contracts, and having wasted taxpayer money.
Hamilton also listed more specific problems with contractors, like leaving a stranded driver in freezing temperatures and some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens, like veteran Michael Konz left waiting for hours to be picked up.
"Frustration," Konz said of his experience. "You don't know what else to say sometimes."
Hamilton said he took his concerns and request for another executive director to TARC’s board of directors, too.
“They should have known,” Hamilton said about the allegations of sexual harassment made from former Risco employees in Atlanta. “It’s not hard to discover.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to Fischer’s office, TARC and its board, but hasn’t received any replies. And attempts to speak with Risco directly have been unsuccessful.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.