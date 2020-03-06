4 UofL women roll to 71-46 win over Syracuse in ACC Tournament opener

(WAVE) - The #4 UofL women got 23 points from ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans in a 71-46 win over Syracuse in their ACC Tournament opener on Friday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Evans hit 6-10 from three-point land.
“I got more easy shots this game, but I credit my teammates for looking for me and getting me those open shots,” Evans said, adding, “and I think defensively, we got the ball out, rebounded and we was able to push the ball, so they weren’t able to set up in their zone as quick.”
The Cards improve to 28-3.
“I was just really proud of these young women. I thought we competed from the get go, we defended extremely well,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said.
The Cards outscored the Orange 20-5 in the second quarter.
Jazmine Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds and ACC Defensive Player of the Year Kylee Shook had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
The top-seeded Cards move on to a semifinal match up with #4 seed Florida State. The Seminoles beat #13 Wake Forest 76-47.
Florida State beat UofL 67-59 on February 6 in the KFC Yum! Center, the Cards only home loss this season.
That semifinal is on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPNU.
