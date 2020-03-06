Veteran’s Club breaks ground on tiny home community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After months of planning and hours of volunteering, a tiny home community for veterans is one step closer to welcoming America's heroes.
Veterans were taken by limousine to the groundbreaking of Camp Restoration on Friday, at the end of Stuart Avenue off of Dixie Highway.
Camp Restoration is a chance for homeless veterans to put a roof over their heads and get back on their feet.
Army veteran Megan Karr has struggled with homelessness herself, despite her efforts as an advocate for other veterans fighting that same fight.
As a veteran, Karr said what the Veterans Club is doing for veterans in Louisville is a huge step forward.
“You can get people to say thank you for your service, which I’m so appreciative of,” she said. “But to be able to take it a step further, and this is just leaps and bounds further, than that, it feels good.”
Tiny homes inside shipping containers, making up an entire community, is the premise.
“I grew up ... in the same neighborhood about a mile away, and so it’s very sentimental to me to be here to bring something like this to this part of town,” Veterans Club founder Jeremy Harrell said. “It’s a very emotional day. I’m an Army guy. I was a drill sergeant in the Army, so I have a good way of putting that away but I know it’s going to hit me soon.”
Harrell and the rest of the Veteran’s Club is entirely volunteer-based. This project relied pro-bono work from other Louisville-based companies. It’s about a community coming together for one another.
“Band of brothers: that’s what the marine corps is,” Marine veteran David Willis said. “And when I think of veterans being left behind, I don’t like it. As a country, we need to support our veterans. I’ve been blessed and I want to pass that on to other veterans who aren’t as blessed as I am.”
Willis is also a member of the Veterans Club.
Karr said she believes Camp Restoration will be a great tool for homeless veterans to have people to talk to about their problems.
“Here, you’re going to have somebody sitting next to you,” she said. “In person being able to talk to somebody is huge.”
They will also have resources available to them that they may not otherwise have while they’re staying at Camp Restoration.
The Veterans Club hopes to have people in the homes by 2021.
