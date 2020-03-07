Chick-Fil-A 5K marks return of Louisville’s Triple Crown of Running

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After concerns of its future and a newly announced ownership last year, Louisville’s Triple Crown of Running kicked off its first race Saturday morning with the Chick-Fil-A 5K Fitness Classic.
The race started early Saturday morning at the corner of Market Street and Floyd Street, taking runners through downtown Louisville before finishing at West Main Street and Floyd Street right before Slugger Field.
This is the first event in the Louisville Triple Crown of Running series, which includes the City Run 10K and the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K.
In 2019, the Louisville Triple Crown of Running Race Committee announced that the three races would no longer be run, citing a decline in participation and rising operation costs.
Running groups, such as Kentucky Runs, fought to find new sponsorship in order to keep the series going. In August of 2019, it was announced that Ram Races would be the new organizer of the event.
The next race in the series, the City Run 10K, will take place on March 21.
