FORECAST: A gorgeous weekend!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gorgeous Saturday is on tap for the area. We’ll see abundant sunshine with temperatures warming into the lower 50s, which is near normal for this time of year.
A mostly clear sky will remain Tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Don’t forget to spring forward one hour Tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2am.
Make outdoor plans on Sunday! Besides a few high clouds streaming in during the day, it will be a beautiful and much warmer day. A breezy southwesterly wind will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds will increase Sunday night, but we stay dry. Expect lows in the 40s.
Rain returns to the area Monday evening into the first half of Tuesday as a cold front moves through.
