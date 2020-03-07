Galt House Hotel employee arrested for child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville man is facing charges of having hundreds of files of child pornography on his phone.
A Louisville Metro Police report for Robert Temple, 44, reveals his wife found the photos. She told police Temple admitted to possessing the photos in a phone call.
Police records reveal the suspect works at the Galt House Hotel.
Temple is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $25,000 bond. Investigators requested Temple not be released from prison because he could be a threat to his family or others.
