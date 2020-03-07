High school basketball fans, despite coronavirus concerns, gather to support their teams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite the coronavirus being in Kentucky, that wasn’t enough to stop families from supporting their athletes from playing in the 6th & 7th Region Tournaments Saturday morning.
“We’re not going to let the coronavirus stop us from exciting events like this,” parent Eric Clark said.
Clark is just one of many families who aren’t living in fear. On Saturday, basketball fans filed into the gym at Valley High School to check out local talent on the court.
“We knew we had to come out and support our daughter and her school and team,” Marsha Littlejohn said. “So, we’re just trying to make every minute count and not worry about it.”
This comes as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s first coronavirus case. Beshear updated the situation on Saturday saying the patient is isolated in Harrison County at UK Chandler Hospital and improving.
However, that doesn’t mean going forward people should stop worrying about their hygienic habits.
"There's definitely extra concern," Littlejohn said. "Actually, before today our daughter was telling us another young lady may have been really sick and my first thought was tell her to stay home"
"You'll definitely get the stink eye if you come out of the bathroom without washing your hands," Clark said.
The winner advances to play in Lexington, where the first case of coronavirus was reported.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.