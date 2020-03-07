Man charged after attempting to harm officers during arrest in Shively, police say

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Shively Police Department have arrested one man after assaulting one officer and attempting to assault another at a residence Friday night.
According to an arrest report, officers responded to a call on the 3000 block of 7th Street Road, where a victim stated they needed police and immediately hung up.
Once officers arrived, the victim said that the suspect, 20-year-old Tumaine Utoliti from Glendale, Arizona, was drunk and “trying to fight everyone in the house."
Police found Utoliti in one of the suspect’s bedrooms, where Utoliti took a swing at one of the officers and missed. Officers restrained Utoliti, where he then started kicking, striking another officer in the face.
The suspect was listed as hostile and was uncooperative with police.
Utoliti was booked at Metro Corrections and charged with assault and attempted assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, and menacing. His next court date has not yet been set.
