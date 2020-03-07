Pets left homeless after Tenn. tornadoes taken to Chicago for adoption

(WAVE) – Dogs and cats displaced by this week’s deadly tornados in Tennessee are now in safe hands.
NBC Chicago reports nearly two dozen animals were brought to PAWS Chicago Friday morning where they will be put up for adoption.
Some were moved from shelters that were damaged in the storms while others were surrendered by their owners whose homes were destroyed.
"When we got the call from Metro Animal Care and Control in Nashville Tuesday night, we had four volunteers ready to go on vans to help however we could," Sarah McDonald, a spokesperson for PAWS Chicago, said.
PAWS staff and volunteers left for Tennessee on Thursday and returned to the Windy City with 10 dogs and 13 cats.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.