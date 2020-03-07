Police arrest man after hit-and-run and chase in Leitchfield

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Leitchfield Police Department has arrested one man after a hit-and-run and leading police on a chase in Grayson County Friday evening.
Christopher L. Bell, 39, of Mammoth Cave was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, failure to wear a seat belt, disregarding a traffic control device, and careless driving.
According to the Leitchfield Police Department, officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run at the intersection of William Thomason ByWay and South Main Street at around 5:22 Friday evening.
The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, a white Chevrolet / GMC pickup truck, was matched to the description of a vehicle reported earlier where the driver had a verbal argument with road workers in a different location.
An officer saw the suspect’s vehicle on Hendrick Street driving at a high rate of speed. When attempting to stop the vehicle at a nearby intersection, the driver fled.
Bell, the driver of the vehicle, continued onto Public Square towards South Main Street, where he struck an oncoming vehicle.
At the intersection of South Main Street and William Thomason ByWay, Bell’s vehicle continued through a red light and hit multiple stopped vehicles. Bell continued driving into a used car lot at the corner of South Main St and West Lake Street, where five parked cars were hit.
Police apprehended Bell, who also had an outstanding warrant from Breckenridge County. He was booked at the Grayson County Detention Center, and additional charges are pending.
