Police investigating one person shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 3:34 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the intersection of 41st and Broadway.
Once officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
No word on any injuries at the moment, police and EMS are on scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
