Students showcase STEM skills at Louisville Regional Science & Engineering Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 350 middle and high school students from over 20 different schools got a chance to show off their creativity and innovative ideas at this year’s Louisville Regional Science & Engineering Fair at the University of Louisville.
The LRSEF teamed up with GE Appliances and the University of Louisville to allow students to come together to create and showcase scientific works.
The projects created consist of a variety of science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, including computer science, environmental science, chemistry and more.
Students had their works judged by a panel, and awards and prizes were given, including a chance to move on to state and international science fair events.
The yearly event is created to promote science and engineering throughout Kentucky, acting to achieve more interest and support in STEM programs in schools.
