Teen injured in Algonquin shooting

Teen injured in Algonquin shooting
There are no suspects and no arrests have been made in connection to an Algonquin shooting that happened March 6. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 8:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A male teenager was shot Friday evening in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirms.

According to Smiley, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway just before 7 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a black male in his mid-teens who had been shot.

He was taken to University Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.