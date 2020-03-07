Teen injured in Algonquin shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A male teenager was shot Friday evening in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirms.
According to Smiley, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway just before 7 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a black male in his mid-teens who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
