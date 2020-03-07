Understanding your risk of radon exposure, the 2nd leading cause of lung cancer

A safe level of radon gas is no radon gas, but it is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is in the air all around us. When it comes to understanding the risk for radon exposure, it’s all about the numbers. It is measured in picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L). 4.0 pCi/L equals 200 chest x-rays per year or eight cigarettes per day. It’s also the level at which the EPA recommends a home be fixed to reduce exposure.