Cards Come Up Short at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVE) - A late three pointer by Virginia sophomore, Kihei Clark is enough to propel the 22nd ranked Cavaliers past #10 Louisville in the regular season finale 57-54.
The Cards fell behind early, but used a 16-4 run to take a 16-8 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cavaliers took over from that point in the half. Virginia forward, Jay Huff’s highlight real dunk over U of L forward, Jordan Nwora was part of a 23-6 Cavalier run to end the first frame.
It appeared the Cavs were going to run away with it early in the second half as they built a 14 point lead with just over 13 minutes left. U of L began showing some life. Nwora scored the Cards next eight points, and Ryan McMahon buried a three to cut the deficit to 49-48 with just under six minutes to play. The Cards would tie the game with 5:11 left when Darius Perry drilled a three pointer. Neither team could score for nearly four minutes, but Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite made one of two free throws to give them a point lead. The score remained 52-51 until Clark drained a three pointer with 31 seconds remaining to make it a two possession game. Diakite would make two more free throws and Samuel Williamson would connect on a late three to give us our final score.
Nwora led the way for the Cards with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Injured center, Malik Williams did return, but only played seven minutes. U of L is back in action on Thursday night at nine o’clock in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Tournament. They enter as the #3 seed.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.