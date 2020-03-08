Cards Come Up Short at Virginia

It appeared the Cavs were going to run away with it early in the second half as they built a 14 point lead with just over 13 minutes left. U of L began showing some life. Nwora scored the Cards next eight points, and Ryan McMahon buried a three to cut the deficit to 49-48 with just under six minutes to play. The Cards would tie the game with 5:11 left when Darius Perry drilled a three pointer. Neither team could score for nearly four minutes, but Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite made one of two free throws to give them a point lead. The score remained 52-51 until Clark drained a three pointer with 31 seconds remaining to make it a two possession game. Diakite would make two more free throws and Samuel Williamson would connect on a late three to give us our final score.