Cats Fall in SEC Semifinal

With Kentucky leading 30-24, MSU went on an 8-0 run to lead for the first time, 32-30, with 1:43 to play in the half. Howard tied the game on a pair of free throws with 42 seconds left in the half, and the Cats grabbed the lead when Patterson hit a three with five seconds to play in the half, giving UK a 35-32 lead at the break. Howard led all scorers with 17 points in the first half.