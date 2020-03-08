Community gathers to raise funds after devastating house fire in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - After a devastating house fire Wednesday night in Seymour, a community has rallied together to help three roommates who lost everything.
A report from Seymour newspaper The Tribune said that the fire on 301 South Park Street happened around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Fire officials told the paper that the fire caused an estimated $85,000 in damages. Investigators ruled the fire was started accidentally.
This was the first time Rita Phillips has gone back to see what she escaped Wednesday.
“It was scary. I’m lucky to get out of there,” Phillips said.
Rita was in bed watching TV. Her roommate Michelle was asleep in another room.
“I put my leg down and I noticed the cord that was hooked up to my heater, it started having sparks and stuff, and then it started getting fire all over the place on it," Phillips said.
Adrenaline and instinct kicked in and Rita ran outside, not realizing she was also on fire.
“I saw my pants on fire and I just went...” Phillips motioned throwing them off.
Ignoring her 2nd and 3rd degree burns, Rita ran back in to grab Michelle, but they didn’t have time to save Rita’s dog and two birds.
“It was quick it was quicker then I thought it would be,” Phillips said.
In minutes the whole house was in flames. Their whole lives reduced to ashes.
“[You] go by the house and it’s gutted. There’s nothing left. That’s when reality hits you and you go, hey, this is legit they need help,” Pastor Rick Prather of Christ Covenant Church said.
Prather and his wife Amber are supporting Rita, Michelle and their other roommate Mike.
“Sometimes it takes a darkness like this to move the light,” Prather said.
They’re helping them with material things, as well as spiritual and emotional support.
“Here at Christ Covenant, we are family. We’re not just members of the congregation, we’re family.” Prather said.
Although Rita lost everything, she gained an even deeper perspective on her faith.
“Take your stand. When God says take your stand, realize what you got," Phillips said. “Now you need to keep on going, keep on going, do what you gotta do. Keep on living and live for God.”
Rita and her roommates were renting the house and did have insurance, but Pastor Rick and Amber say there is still so much they need help with.
They’re collecting money, food and clothing, and also looking for a place to live.
