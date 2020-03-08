FORECAST: Spring warmth on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky will remain Tonight as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Don’t forget to spring forward one hour Tonight as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2AM.
High clouds will stream into the area creating filtered sunshine on Sunday, but it will still be beautiful and much warmer. A breezy southwesterly wind and sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will increase Sunday night, but we stay dry. Temperatures won’t will fall into the mid to upper 40s.
We’ll see some peeks of sun early in the day Monday, but overall it will be a mostly cloudy day. A strong southerly wind will still push temperatures into the 60s for highs again. Rain builds in from the west Monday evening and becomes likely Monday night.
A cold front will move through with rain likely on Tuesday. Another system brings a chance of scattered showers on Wednesday. Highs look to stay above normal through next week.
