Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OVERTURNED TANKER TRUCK-RESCUE
Driver dies after jet fuel tanker crash in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has died 16 days after he was engulfed in flames when his tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded on an Indianapolis highway ramp. An Eskenazi Health spokesman says 59-year-old Jeffrey "Duke" Denman of Brownsburg died Saturday morning at the Richard Banks Burn Center. Denman told police the tanker was loaded with jet fuel when it crashed on a ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' east side on Feb. 20. Passersby extinguished the flames engulfing Denman. He was driving for Zionsville-based Jet Star Inc. The company offered its condolences in a message on Facebook.
AMISH ACRES REBRANDING
New owners rename Amish tourist site The Barns at Nappanee
NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — A popular northern Indiana tourist attraction that provides a glimpse into the life and history of the Amish has been given a new name by its new owners. The site in Nappanee had been known as Amish Acres. Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman says its new name is The Barns at Nappanee. Stutzman purchased most of the complex with two partners last month at an auction. The attraction is 30 miles from South Bend. It's drawn about 150,000 visitors annually to its historical cabins, barns and other structures. The previous owners sold the site after they decided to retire.
HIT-AND-RUN DOUBLE FATALITY
Indiana woman gets 7 years for hit-and-run that killed 2
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed two people who had met a tow truck driver along a road before sunrise on a foggy morning. Twenty-year-old Yariel Butler of Lafayette was also sentenced Thursday to one year of probation in the deadly August 2018 crash. A jury convicted her in February of two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one year of probation for leaving an accident resulting in injury. The Journal and Courier reports the crash killed Kimberly McDole and Eric Peacock and injured tow truck driver Robert Carley.
DOORBELL CAMERAS-SLAYING ARRESTS
Doorbell cameras aid in arrests in Indianapolis killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis men have been charged in a fatal shooting thanks in part to footage investigators obtained from the victim’s doorbell security cameras. Twenty-five-year-old Johnthan Quarles and 28-year-old Gabriel West Jr. are charged in connection with the November 2019 killing of Aaron Jones. His body was found in his home, where officers also found an unharmed 4-year-old child. The Indianapolis Star reports Jones had security camera doorbells attached to the front and side doors of the home, which were set to record when they detect motion. Investigators used those clips and Jones' phone records to piece together a timeline of events before his killing.
AP-US-BUTTIGIEG-POLICE-SHOOTING
Prosecutor: Ex-Indiana cop justified in black man's killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor says a white former South Bend police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of an African American man last summer and he won't be charged in the killing that roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign. Special prosecutor Ric Hertel was appointed to lead an investigation into the shooting. Sgt. Ryan O’Neill was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars June 16 when he shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan. Hertel said that while O'Neill won't be charged in Logan's shooting he was charged Friday with allegedly soliciting a prostitute a month before the shooting.
SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATIONS-INDIANA
Authorities: Serial killer says he strangled 2 in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country confessed to strangling two women in Indiana on the same night in October 1980. The Allen County Sheriff's Department said Friday that Samuel Little confessed to killing 18-year-old Valeria Boyd and 31-year-old Mary Ann Porter. Detectives interviewed Little at a Texas prison after the FBI alerted the department to what he said in 2018. Little told detectives he picked up both women in the same area in Fort Wayne at different times. He said he strangled them, then disposed of their bodies in separate areas of rural Allen County. The 79-year-old is imprisoned in California.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana has 1st illness linked to coronavirus outbreak
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have confirmed the first illness in the state from the coronavirus outbreak. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Friday that the ill man is in stable condition in self isolation after going to an Indianapolis hospital late Thursday with mild symptoms. Box says the man had attended a conference in Boston where he was exposed to others with COVID-19. He says the man has a cough and low-grade fever and doesn't need to remain hospitalized. Health officials are reviewing the man’s travel and who else he has been in contact with since returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana governor backs path for forcing out attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is endorsing a proposal that could force the state's attorney general from office over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he supports a bill endorsed by the Indiana House that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting the state Supreme Court's decision on a recommendation that he face a minimum 60-day suspension. Hill has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls for his resignation. The state Senate must approve the proposal before it goes to the governor.