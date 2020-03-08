Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance locating missing juvenile

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance locating missing juvenile
Jacob Phelps, 13, was last seen off of Fariston Road, three miles south of London, Ky. around 3:00 a.m. according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt | March 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 2:30 PM

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Laurel County are requesting assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old last seen early Sunday morning.

Jacob Phelps, 13, was last seen off of Fariston Road, three miles south of London, Ky. around 3:00 a.m. according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black hoodie, and bright green and orange shoes.

Police say that the juvenile may be a possible runaway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.