One dead in motorcycle accident on I-64 East near 22nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died in an accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 64 eastbound near the 22nd Street exit Sunday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirmed that calls came in around 3:38 p.m. on reports of a single vehicle collision on I-64 East.
Initial investigations by Louisville Metro Police said that the male cyclist in his mid-30s was traveling at a high speed and lost control of his motorcycle. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
TRIMARC has stated that all lanes of I-64 East are blocked while crews investigate and clear out the scene.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.