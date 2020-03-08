One killed in southern Indiana crash

NEW ALBANY. Ind. (WAVE) - A person is dead after a crash on Interstate 265.
The crash happened around around 10 P.M. Saturday near mile marker 5 near the Clark and Floyd County Borders.
ISP says a driver went the wrong way down Interstate 65 before taking merging onto I265 before driving way down that road. That driver then collided head on with a vehicle on with a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle driving the correct way was the person killed.
A driver told WAVE 3 news they saw a person being flown away to a hospital.
ISP says Two children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and Two adults were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this point.
Troopers say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
