One person injured in shooting in Newburg neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the Newburg neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Metrosafe confirms that calls came in to police around 12:01 p.m. for a shooting on the 5500 block of Ripple Lane.
When police arrived on scene they found one victim with a gunshot wound.
EMS is currently headed to the scene. No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.