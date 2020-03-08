S Korea’s military: North fires 3 unidentified projectiles

S Korea’s military: North fires 3 unidentified projectiles
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's firing projectiles with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 2, 2020. North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume weapons demonstrations after a months-long hiatus that could have been forced by the coronavirus crisis in Asia. (Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man/AP)
March 8, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT - Updated March 8 at 8:23 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired three unidentified projectiles.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it has detected the three launches made from a town in the North’s South Hamgyong province.

The launches came days after North Korea said it had carried out two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

The launches came amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.