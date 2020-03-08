Scammers are preying on people fearful of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Concerns over the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have led to a supply run across the country.
You may have noticed around the area some stores are either out of or low on disinfecting products, hand sanitizer, masks, even toilet paper.
The coronavirus has many taking precautions, even businesses. Some places like Costco and Kroger aren’t giving out food samples right now. More people are taking advantage of things like food or grocery delivery services.
Authorities are also warning people to be on guard against scams involving coronavirus,
"We are starting to see scam artists trying to profit off the fear of coronavirus," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.
Scammers are setting up websites to sell phony health products that claim to prevent or cure COVID-19, and using fake emails, texts, and social media posts about coronavirus as a ruse to steal money and personal information. There are no approved vaccines, drugs, or treatments specifically for the new strand of coronavirus. Pitches for any health product claiming to prevent or cure it are false.
As fears grow, products like masks and hand sanitizers are selling out in stores and online. Prices on Amazon, Walmart and Facebook marketplace from third-party sellers are skyrocketing. NBC News found a box of 10 masks on Amazon selling for $224, 11 times the regular price. A bottle of hand sanitizer was running $48 on Walmart.com, normally less than four dollars.
Amazon tells NBC News it’s blocked or removed more than 1 million products. Both Amazon and Walmart tell us they’re actively working to take down overpriced items.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus and has activated Kentucky's price-gouging laws. Kentucky's attorney general wants you to report price gouging on health care related supplies to his office and keep your receipt.
With hand sanitizer selling out, you may have come across recipes for making it yourself, with vodka. But major brands like Tito’s warn their products do not work as sanitizers. The CDC says it’s best to wash your hands with soap and water.
