Second case of coronavirus in Indiana confirmed in Hendricks County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has announced that a second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the state.
ISDH confirmed that the second case, an adult patient from Hendricks County, has been placed in isolation with mild symptoms and is not hospitalized at this time.
The patient was reported as traveling to Boston in late February to attend the BioGen conference, where they developed mild-flu like symptoms on March 2.
“Our health department and the entire medical community of Hendricks County have been working in conjunction with schools, emergency management and other organizations to develop plans to limit the spread of this disease,” Dr. Stopperich, the Hendricks County health officer said in a press release. “I ask anyone who thinks they might have symptoms of COVID-19 to call a healthcare provider so they can be evaluated by phone before going to a medical facility. This will help further limit any spread of this virus.”
More than a dozen COVID-19 cases worldwide have been tied to this conference in Boston, according to ISDH. This includes the first patient identified on Friday from Marion County who is also currently under isolation with mild symptoms.
In a press conference by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Friday, the state declared a public health emergency. Public health officials urged residents to use caution, to wash hands frequently, and to avoid touching their face.
ISDH is currently working with the Hendricks and Marion County health departments and the CDC to ensure both patients and their contacts are being identified and monitored, and that all health and infection control protocols are followed.
