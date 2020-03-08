UPDATE: Three people dead in wrong-way crash in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Three people have died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 265 Saturday night.
According to Indiana State Police, calls were received around 9:14 p.m. on reports of a white Kia Sportage SUV traveling north on a southbound lane of Interstate 65 near Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Before police could respond, the driver turned west onto eastbound I-265, where the SUV collided with a passenger with another passenger vehicle near the 5.4 mile marker near the Floyd and Clark County line.
Officers and firefighters responded to the scene, where they closed off I-265 until 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
The driver of the vehicle struck, Taylor D. Cole of Marengo, Indiana, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger, Leah Onstott of Depauw, Indiana, was transported to University Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Two juvenile passengers in the back seat of the vehicle struck were transported to Norton Children’s Hospital. One of the passengers, Cole’s son, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. The other juvenile passenger, Onstott’s son, is currently at Norton’s Children’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
Investigators believe that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The crash and possible criminal investigation is ongoing by ISP.
