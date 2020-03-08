In. woman charged with felony battery for 2-year-old sent to Louisville hospital

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman after a six-month investigation into possible child abuse.
Kaitlyn Hopkins of Little York, Indiana was arrested and charged with battery and neglect of a dependent.
According to ISP, back in August 2019 an officer was sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville at the request of Washington County Indiana Department of Child Services. Investigators said that a 2-year-old male was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital and required assistance from police investigating possible child abuse.
It was later revealed that the child’s father took the child to the Scott County Hospital after being informed the child caught his leg in a crib at the father’s residence.
Investigation showed that the child’s primary caregiver at the time was Hopkins, the father’s fiancée.
Assistance in the case was also provided by the University of Louisville’s Pediatric Forensic Medicine Unit. A report was filed in October of 2019 to ISP and the Department of Child Services.
Hopkins was arrested on March 3 and booked at the Washington County Jail.
The child in the investigation was placed with paternal relatives once released from Norton Children’s Hospital.
