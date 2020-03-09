Churchill Downs, Ford Motor Company partner for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford is now the official truck, SUV, car and van of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby.
The five-year partnership was announced in a press release on Monday.
Ford officials said with the Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant both so close to the track it was a “natural fit.”
“Ford is such a vital part of the Louisville community that this new partnership is a natural fit,” Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack said in a release. “Ford vehicles power so much of our operations at Churchill Downs and many of our breeders rely on Ford Super Duty trucks to transport their precious cargo.”
The new 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck, which recently began production at the Kentucky Truck Plant, will be the featured vehicle for Derby 146.
