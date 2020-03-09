6 coronavirus cases confirmed in Kentucky, Beshear stresses to expect more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that the state has now confirmed a total of six cases of coronavirus.
Two more patients were diagnosed Monday, Beshear said. Three cases are in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County. All of the patients are in isolation.
Thirteen people were tested in total today for the virus, but 11 of those came back negative.
Beshear said the public should expect more cases.
“Again, it is expected and we are ready," Beshear said at a Monday press conference. "The most important thing for the public is to remain calm, practice good hygiene and to understand we’re all going to get through this.”
The governor also spoke out to those at high-risk for the virus who need to be especially careful. The governor reminded Kentuckians to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly and to avoid shaking hands with others.
“To those seniors, avoid crowds and I’m going to go ahead and say don’t fly,” he said. “That is our advice, and certainly do not get on a cruise ship. That was some of the information today on our call with the vice president and others. Everybody has a duty here when it comes to our most vulnerable populations in Kentucky.”
Monday, the governor signed an executive order waiving co-pays, deductibles, cost-sharing, and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance and state employees, regarding the coronavirus.
Another update regarding the virus in Kentucky is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
