6 coronavirus cases now confirmed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that the state has now confirmed a total of six cases of coronavirus.
Two more patients were diagnosed Monday, Beshear said.
Three cases are in Harrison County, two are in Fayette County and one is in Jefferson County. All of the patients are in isolation.
The governor reminded Kentuckians to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and to avoid shaking hands with others.
“We’re going to have more (cases),” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not ready. We are.”
