1 dead, 2 injured in SB I-71/75 crash in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. - One person is dead and two people are were taken to the hospital from a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Monday morning, Florence police say.
The Florence Police Department says the tractor trailer and utility pick-up stopped on the right shoulder of I-75 south after they were involved in a minor crash. While they were stopped, a tractor trailer traveling south on I-75 hit both vehicles and two of the vehicle’s occupants were standing outside.
One person was flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, said police.
Officers say a third person was transported by Florence EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in serious, but stable condition.
The crash closed the entire highway, but now one lane is open.
We’re still seeing lengthy delays in the area.
It’s not clear when the highway will fully reopen. A fuel spill is being cleaned up, police say.
The crash involved at least two semi tractor-trailers, and Air Care was on scene earlier, according to initial emergency communication reports.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story on air and all our digital platforms.
