2 dead in NKY crash, sheriff’s office says

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Dry Ridge, Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
KSP received reports of the accident at 3280 Knoxville Road at 4:36 a.m.
At the scene deputies found a black 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck overturned through a fence on the side of the road.
Driver Kory Gorman, 22, and passenger Taylor Souder, 22, died as a result of the crash.
The sheriff’s office says there were several hundred feet of skid marks preceding the crash site. Neither Gorman nor Souder were wearing their seatbelt, and preliminary investigation results say speed is a possible factor in the crash.
Toxicology reports are pending, according the the sheriff’s office, and could take more than 6 weeks to return.
The families have been notified.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly assisted on the scene by the Dry Ridge Fire Department, the Grant County Coroner’s Office and Auto’s Plus Towing.
Deputy Lee Jacobs is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.