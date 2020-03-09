FORECAST: Rain makes for a wet morning commute

- Wind gusts 20-30 mph
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will continue off and on during the overnight. An uptick in the rainfall rate and even a rumble of thunder looks possible as the front approaches. The temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s overnight.
With the morning rain chance fading a bit mid to late morning we’ll see drier and windy weather in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s around lunchtime. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
A disturbance moves through on Wednesday bringing a chance of scattered showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.
Another system, slightly stronger, will move in Thursday with increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.
