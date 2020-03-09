FORECAST: Rain moving in later this evening, overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind gusts 35-40 mph this evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain arrives late this evening as wind gusts up to 35 mph continue to be possible.
Rumbles of thunder and heavier rain become more likely before sunrise on Tuesday. Pockets of heavier rain and thunder continue until mid-morning, with drier and windy weather in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s around lunchtime. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
A disturbance moves through on Wednesday bringing a chance of scattered showers. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.
Another system, slightly stronger, will move in Thursday with increased chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.