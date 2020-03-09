FORECAST: Spring warmth before rain returns

- TODAY: Wind gusts between 30-35 MPH
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of the day will be dry as clouds increase across the region.
Southerly winds will drive highs into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.
A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out west of I-65 this evening. Rain becomes widespread tonight; a few thunderstorms are possible. It will be a mild night with lows only in the 50s.
Rain is likely tomorrow morning before it gradually ends by afternoon. Despite the rain and clouds in the forecast, highs will reach the low 60s.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Scattered showers return to the forecast on Wednesday as highs remain in the 60s. Mild temperatures and rain chances remain in the forecast through the end of the week.
