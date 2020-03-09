Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers found themselves down 109-104 with 3:14 to play but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way. Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 20 of his 30 in the second half.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bradley guard Darrell Brown, motivated by a perceived first-team all-conference snub, scored 21 points to lead the Braves to an 80-66 win over Valparaiso in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Braves have won eight of their last 10 and captured back-to-back MVC tournament crowns for the first time in school history. Javon Freeman-Liberty paced Valparaiso with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley is making its 10th trip to the NCAA Tournament.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon has a torn hip muscle and has been listed as week to week. Brogdon left with a sore left hip Wednesday at Milwaukee and missed Friday's game at Chicago. The Pacers provided an update on Saturday. Indiana already is without backup shooting guard Jeremy Lamb, who will miss the rest of the season with multiple injuries to his left knee. And two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned Friday after missing two games with a sore right knee.