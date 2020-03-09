Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points as the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-109. Despite leading for most of the game, the Pacers found themselves down 109-104 with 3:14 to play but held the Mavericks scoreless the rest of the way. Doncic scored 36 points and Tim Hardaway Jr., scored 20 of his 30 in the second half.