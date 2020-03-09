Hotel Distil, Moxy Louisville Downtown hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, Hotel Distil and Moxy Louisville Downtown is hosting a job fair.
Interviews will be conducted Tuesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 W Main Street.
Bitters End, Zombie Taco and Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse restaurants will also hire new employees.
Positions available include bartenders, cocktail servers, restaurant hosts, restaurant servers, restaurant server assistants, banquet servers, banquet bartenders, laundry attendants, housekeepers, restaurant managers, beverage managers, line cooks, stewards, front desk associates, room service servers, night auditors, bar backs and doormen’s.
