Indiana business owner raising money for families of fatal crash victims

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana business owner is trying to rally the community around the families of three people killed in a weekend crash on I-265.
Christopher Lee, the owner of Shifter’s Vapors in Corydon and New Albany, has placed donation buckets in his stores and started a GoFundMe page to help the families of Taylor Cole, 21, and Leah Onstott, 22.
Onstott, Cole, and Cole’s son were killed Saturday night when their car was hit by a suspected drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-265. Cole’s family told WAVE 3 News she was pregnant with another child at the time of the crash.
An Indiana State Police spokesman confirmed Taylor Barefoot, 31, was driving her vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes when she hit Cole’s car head-on.
“It’s devastating," Lee said. "This shouldn’t happen to people I care about. Something like this doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Lee said he’s still coming to grips with Cole’s death. Over the years, he had grown close to Cole’s father. He said the two would bond over their love of motorcycles. He’s hoping the fundraising gestures will help the families pay for funeral expenses.
“These are expenses that are so hard, especially whenever you’ve suffered this loss," Lee said. "Now you’ve got to try to pay for this loss that someone else caused.”
Lee has also displayed a sign that reads ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ in his store, in hopes the message will go a long way to prevent another family from burying their children.
“[If] you see your friend drunk, don’t let them drive... period," Lee urged.
An ISP spokesman told WAVE 3 News charges are still pending in this case.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.