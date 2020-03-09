Influenza B still going strong in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, doctors have noticed something: Very few children have been diagnosed with it, and of those who have, most have had mild cases.
That’s good news, but shouldn’t cause people to lower their guards against another virus: the flu.
Sarah Knight is a mother of two, and took her kids to the pediatrician on Monday. She said she knows a lot of illnesses have been circulating around.
“There has been so many cases of the flu this year,” Knight said. As much as she’s heard about the coronavirus, she’s more concerned about the other illnesses that could impact her children.
“I understand it’s a big deal, but I think people are going crazy over it," she said.
Dr. Sayeed Khan, a pediatrician at Norton Children’s Fern Creek, said adults are coming in with questions about the coronavirus, but the flu is still a bigger issue for many.
Norton Healthcare providers confirmed more than 1,200 flu cases in children in the 15-county area in Louisville and Southern Indiana in February. Nearly 62 percent of those were for influenza B.
“Typical influenza A is the more common one and presents earlier in the season,” Khan said. “We’ve seen a lot more influenza B and (it) typically tends to come later in the season, but what we’ve also noticed is kids tend to have more severe symptoms with influenza B than influenza A.”
Influenza B in recent years also has been disproportionately fatal in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This year’s flu vaccine protects against two types of influenza A and at least one influenza B strain. Because flu viruses mutate from the time the vaccine is configured, the flu shot isn’t 100 percent effective. Still, the flu shot and good hygiene are your best protection.
Doctors say other things floating around with kids are colds, strep, and pink eye. A great option right now if you or your child is sick and need to see a medical professional is telemedicine or e-care. Click here for more information click here: And click here for more information about influenza B.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.