JCPS: ‘Schools will be open Monday’ following coronavirus updates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has announced that schools will remain open on Monday, March 9 following new information about a confirmed coronavirus case in Jefferson County.
The announcement was sent out in a letter Sunday night to JCPS families and staff.
Read the full statement from JCPS below:
Dear JCPS Families and Staff,
We promised to keep you updated as new information becomes available about the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). One person is confirmed to have Coronavirus in Jefferson County and we are awaiting additional information about the circumstances of this case.
First, we want to assure you that schools WILL BE OPEN Monday and will remain open unless or until we receive new information and guidance from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMDPHW).
Second, because there is now a confirmed case of Coronavirus in Jefferson County, we have moved to Level 5 of our Pandemic Preparedness Plan. Principals and school administrators continue to work with our custodial staff to make sure all of our buildings are clean and disinfected and students and staff are being reminded of hand hygiene along with proper cough etiquette. We are still seeking guidance and direction from LMDPHW on district travel.
Please continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on the best ways to combat the spread of Coronavirus and tell your students to do the same:
Wash your hands frequently.
Help young students wash their hands well.
Stay home when you are feeling ill, and consult with a medical professional.
Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing.
Avoid close contact with anyone with cold- or flu-like symptoms.
Thank you to our families for entrusting your students with us and thanks to our valuable employees for providing a safe, healthy environment for teaching and learning. We pledge to keep you up-to-date on this rapidly changing situation and how it might impact JCPS students and staff.
Mark Hebert
Manager of Communications
Jefferson Co. Public Schools
