Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
3 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, bringing total to 4
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three more cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Kentucky, bringing the state's total to four. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the new cases Sunday. He says state lab tests confirmed the latest positive cases in Fayette, Harrison and Jefferson counties. Beshear said all three individuals are in isolation. He says no further information would be released. Kentucky's first case of the new coronavirus was announced Friday, a patient from Harrison County in northern Kentucky who is in isolation at a hospital in Lexington.
CYBERATTACK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky university system network reboots after cyberattack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A monthlong attack on the computer networks at Kentucky's largest university system has prompted officials to conduct a major reboot of the networks. University of Kentucky executive vice president for finance and administration Eric Monday told the Lexington Herald-Leader that officials believe the prolonged cyberattack was resolved by a campuswide network outage Sunday at the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare. He says the attack started in early February from outside of the United States. University spokesman Jay Blanton says patient safety and access to care was never compromised. UK HealthCare has nearly 2 million registered patients.
SOLDIER FATALLY SHOT
Man convicted in fatal shooting of Fort Campbell soldier
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier more than two years ago. The Leaf Chronicle newspaper reports that a jury in Clarksville, Tennessee, convicted Prince Jamal “PJ” Ligon on Wednesday in the death of Keondre Jenkins. Ligon had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jenkins. But the Montgomery County jury decided to convict on a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Jenkins was a 20-year-old private at Fort Campbell. that's the U.S. Army base straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee lines. Jenkins was shot several times while sitting in a friend's car in January 2018.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky House passes its version of new 2-year state budget
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has passed its version of a new two-year state budget. The GOP-crafted spending plan drew bipartisan support in clearing the House 86-10 Friday. Some lawmakers said funding needs would be shortchanged by an unwillingness to tap into more revenue sources. The measure goes to the Senate. The House version modified Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's proposed pay raise for teachers to spread it to other school employees. It boosted school-security funding to hire hundreds of counselors. The plan scaled back Beshear's proposal to add more social workers but offers salary enhancements to hire and retain more of them.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky confirms first case of coronavirus in the state
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear says the positive test came back Friday afternoon. The person, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington. Ten people have been tested at the state lab and the results were negative for nine. Beshear says “there is no need to panic.” He says the threat to the general population remains low. The governor says he declared a state of emergency to ensure all state entities have the necessary resources to respond. Beshear said more information on the patient would be released later.
LOCAL TAXES-KENTUCKY
Measure to give local governments more tax options defeated
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has defeated a proposed constitutional change to give local governments more latitude to raise tax revenue. But the measure could still be revived. The legislation fell 11 votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. Slightly more than one-third of House members — mostly Democrats — didn't cast votes on the proposal. Their abstentions sparked heated discussions between some Republican and Democratic members. House Speaker David Osborne says the measure could potentially come up again later in the GOP-led House.